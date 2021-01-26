Victoria choirs team up for online concert fundraiser

The Gettin’ Higher Choir will be performing alongside Wavelengths Community Choir and special guests during an online concert Jan. 30. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two Greater Victoria choirs have paired up to deliver residents an online concert of “soul-nourishing songs” sure to cure the winter blues.

On Jan. 30, people can tune in for a free evening of premiering pieces by Gettin’ Higher Choir and Wavelengths Community Choir, with songs specially selected to provide messages of hope.

“Music is about shared connection, and after nearly a year of social distancing and isolation, our connections with each other have become a rare gift,” reads the choirs’ release. “For community choirs … the music is the medium when it comes to cultivating these connections.”

Joining the choirs, will be Virginia-based soul and folk singer-songwriter Lea Morris and Juno-award winning folk musician and Salt Spring Island resident, Valdy. Valdy, born Paul-Valdemar Horsdal in Ottawa, Ontario, is perhaps best known for his 1968 song, Play Me a Rock and Roll Song. Since then, he’s released 18 albums and 24 singles and received a number of prestigious awards.

Although the concert is free to attend, the choirs are encouraging viewers to make a donation. Proceeds will go to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Victoria, which creates mentoring relationships between amongst adults and youth, and Habitat Acquisition Trust, which educates people on how to care for the environment.

People are asked to register ahead of time by visiting one of the choirs’ websites, gettinhigherchoir.ca or wavelengthschoir.ca.

