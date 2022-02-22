A Feb. 26 concert in Victoria dedicated to legendary violinist Jeanne Lamon, who died last year, features a deeply personal program curated by her partner, Christina Mahler. (Courtesy of Victoria Baroque)

A Feb. 26 concert in Victoria dedicated to legendary violinist Jeanne Lamon, who died last year, features a deeply personal program curated by her partner, Christina Mahler. (Courtesy of Victoria Baroque)

Victoria concert recognizes late legendary Canadian violinist Jeanne Lamon

Longtime music director of Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra memorialized with Feb. 26 performance

An evening of music and poetry fittingly honours a legendary violinist who lived in Oak Bay prior to her June 2021 death.

Victoria Baroque remembers Jeanne Lamon with a concert Feb. 26 in person and streamed online.

The New York City-born Lamon served as music director of the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra for more than 30 years and was known as an inspirational musician and teacher worldwide. She and partner cellist Christina Mahler moved to Oak Bay in 2019 and quickly became active members in the local music community, according to a Victoria Baroque. Mahler has curated the deeply personal program, which is dedicated to the work of Johann Sebastian Bach, whose music was close to Lamon’s heart.

The Feb. 26 concert includes one of Lamon’s last musical endeavors – her transcription of Bach’s monumental Chaconne for Solo Violin, arranged for a chamber trio. Toronto-based award-winning violinist Yolanda Bruno, also a friend and student, will play Lamon’s violin.

Other musicians include violinist Chloe Kim, curator of the Music for the Pause series in which Lamon performed some of her final concerts; and from Victoria Baroque, artistic director and flutist Soile Stratkauskas, violinist Christi Meyers, violist Mieka Michaux and harpsichordist Christina Hutten.

Acclaimed Canadian author and close friend Kit Pearson will perform poetry readings between the numbers.

The concert In Memory of Jeanne Lamon, is scheduled for 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at Church of St. John the Divine in Victoria and can be streamed at earlymusicsocietyoftheislands.ca.

Visit victoria-baroque.com for ticket information.

