Victoria Event Centre to host Games Night Mondays with retro games

Classics such as Mario Kart, Sonic the Hedgehog and Space Invaders will be available

Calling all old-school game lovers.

The Victoria Event Centre is opening its doors on Monday nights from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. for an all-out games night featuring 40 card and board games and eight video game consoles. The ever-popular Mario Kart will be on a projector screen and other classic games such as Dance Dance Revolution, Super Mario World, Donkey Kong, Sonic the Hedgehog, Space Invaders and Street Fighter will be there too, plus hundreds more.

“The city is a major tech hub, and it’s reflected by how much Victoria likes to game,” said Friends Victoria organizer Emily Lavender. “We’ve got a board-game cafe and arcade, and now we want to add old school video games to the mix.”

READ ALSO: Candy Crush vs. Mortal Kombat for Video Game Hall of Fame

Video game consoles will include Atari, Nintendo (NES), Nintendo Classic with more than 100 games, Super Nintendo, Super Nintendo Classic with more than 100 games, SEGA Genesis, Nintendo 64 on the projector screen, Play Station 2, and karaoke.

The Victoria Event Centre is run by the non-profit Victoria Multi-Cultural Society and is a multi-purpose rental venue for non-profits, arts groups, cultural communities and everyone in between.

To celebrate the opening of Games Night Mondays, the centre will be providing free Halloween candy to guests on Nov. 4. There will also be a full bar.

Since the centre is a non-profit venue, a minimum donation of $5 is being requested for entry. The event is for folks aged 19 and up.

Find more details here.

Most Read