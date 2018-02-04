Victoria Film Festival volunteers Jette Merryfield, left, and Ryan Abbott join guest Alison Martin at the opening night gala at The Bay Centre. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Victoria Film Fest kicks off nine days of independent film favourites

Gala sees attendees piped through town to Scottish-themed party

Fans of independent movies gathered for an evening of film and Scottish-themed fun as the Victoria Film Festival launched its 24th annual affair Friday.

Attendees, some garbed in Scottish attire, enjoyed a showing of Waterboys (2016, Netherlands/UK) at the Victoria Conference Centre to start the night, then Greater Victoria Police Pipe Band member David McMillan piped the crowd up Douglas Street and around to the Fort Street entrance of The Bay Centre, where they enjoyed traditional Scottish music, whisky cocktails and a selection of food items.

READ: Victoria Film Festival set for triumphant return to the big screen

The gala was the kickoff to nine days of screening of approximately 80 films from around the world. Some have already proven to be so popular that they are sold out. To check availability of tickets for individual showings, visit victoriafilmfestival.com, call the office at 250-389-0444 or drop by 1215 Blanshard St. between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Catherine Rees (from left), Sheila Wenham, Karen Wipond, Yvonne Lawson and Elaine Lauzon get into the spirit of the Victoria Film Festival opening night gala at The Bay Centre. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Victoria Film Festival opening night gala attendees mingle at The Bay Centre. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

A member of the Slowpokes Ceilidh Band entertains the crowd at the opening night gala of the Victoria Film Festival at The Centre. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Victoria Film Festival opening night gala attendees have fun in the photo booth at The Bay Centre. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Greater Victoria Police Pipe Band piper David McMillan leads attendees of the Victoria Film Festival opening night gala toward the Bay Centre from the Victoria Conference Centre. The festival runs now through Feb. 11 at various venues around the city. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

