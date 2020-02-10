Victoria Film Festival runs throughout the week

The 15th annual Victoria Film Festival (VFF) is back, and will continue until Feb. 17.
The annual event brings a diverse selection of Canadian and international films to the area, with a mission to “expose our community to a wide range of ideas and lifestyles through year-round presentation of film, video and new media,” the VFF website reads.
More than 80 films will be presented at theatres and venues across Victoria at times throughout the day.
The festival will also offer some special guests, including Mad Men producer Semi Chellas, British actor Bill Nighy and Haida artist Robert Davidson.
Tickets and passes are available online at victoriafilmfestival.com