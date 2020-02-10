The Victoria Film Festival runs Feb. 7-16. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria Film Festival runs throughout the week

82 films will be presented between Feb. 7-17

The 15th annual Victoria Film Festival (VFF) is back, and will continue until Feb. 17.

The annual event brings a diverse selection of Canadian and international films to the area, with a mission to “expose our community to a wide range of ideas and lifestyles through year-round presentation of film, video and new media,” the VFF website reads.

ALSO READ: Famed character actor Bill Nighy to be part of 2020 Victoria Film Festival

More than 80 films will be presented at theatres and venues across Victoria at times throughout the day.

The festival will also offer some special guests, including Mad Men producer Semi Chellas, British actor Bill Nighy and Haida artist Robert Davidson.

Tickets and passes are available online at victoriafilmfestival.com

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Parasite’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Just Posted

Esquimalt adds more legislation for private docks in its waterways

More than 30 docks had been put into the Gorge Waterway without proper zoning

Temperatures expected to warm up slightly this week

The lowest temperature expected this week is 1 C

Victoria Film Festival runs throughout the week

82 films will be presented between Feb. 7-17

Saanich karate kid to represent Vancouver Island at upcoming BC Games

Three other club members to attend as coach, officials

Bumper to bumper traffic Monday morning due to single vehicle crash

Traffic is a slow go early Monday morning

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Search for missing Island man called off

Teams combed through 16,000 square kilometres on weekend for Courtenay’s Michael Gazetas

UPDATE: 33 pipeline protesters arrested while blocking Vancouver ports

The protesters are acting in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Horgan says NDP to highlight ‘what we’ve done, where we’re going’ this month

Politicians return to B.C.’s legislature Tuesday for the speech from the throne

Western Forest Products strike may be nearing its end

WFP and union representing workers reach tentative collective agreement: WFP

Canada ready to offer more help to China amid coronavirus outbreak, Trudeau says

Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild, but the respiratory illness can be deadly in some people

Princess Cruises confirms new Canadian coronavirus case aboard Diamond Princess

Seven cases of the virus have also been diagnosed in Canada, four in British Columbia and three in Ontario

Pipeline protesters served with injunction for blocking Vancouver ports

Coastal GasLink protesters ordered to stop blockading access points in Vancouver and Delta

New Island team aimed at rejuvenating boys softball

Orange Sox hope to play in 2020 and 2022 B.C. Summer Games

Most Read