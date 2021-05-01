Saidi Mader (wearing white) and other Victoria High School students rehearse for their Urinetown musical that will from May 19 to 22. (Photo courtesy of Victoria High School)

Saidi Mader (wearing white) and other Victoria High School students rehearse for their Urinetown musical that will from May 19 to 22. (Photo courtesy of Victoria High School)

Victoria High flushing theatre conventions with Urinetown musical

The humorous show streams online May 19 to 22

Victoria High’s musical theatre class is flushing away stage conventions with its edgy and out-there production of Urinetown next month.

The musical is about a destitute, low-income town ruled by a tyrannical corporation monopolizing everything – including going to the bathroom.

“If you don’t pay, you don’t go,” said Kim Sholinder, the musical theatre teacher.

The humorous and dance-packed show tackles themes like standing up for yourself as the town revolts against the Urine Good Company.

“Even though it’s a unique subject matter, it’s really funny and very musical theatre-esque,” Sholinder said.

The show pushes the boundaries of what’s allowed in high school theatre, and that’s just the way the Vic High students like it.

(Photo courtesy of Victoria High School)

“It allows students a chance to kind of play with what would be considered more adult humour and do it in a way that’s still appropriate and fun,” Sholinder said.

The students chose Urinetown out of five options. Knowing her students, something like a Disney musical wasn’t going to cut it, Sholinder said. In recent years, the school has done plays that deal with challenging preconceived ideas about homeless youth, addiction and exploitation.

READ: Student artists explore the meaning of kindness

“The kids really laid into that kind of thing,” Sholinder said. “We really talk about the cultural connotations that come with a show.”

And for kids who have been deprived of so much for over a year because of the pandemic, while in the heart of their formative teens, the play acts as a much-needed outlet.

“Kids are feeling like they don’t have a lot of freedom and are feeling really restricted and so this gives them a chance to feel like they have a bit of a voice,” Sholinder said.

Putting on a pandemic play has its challenges. Students had to rehearse in small, masked and distanced groups all year. Having a live band would’ve also put them over their allowable numbers, so the student sound engineers will have to cue recorded tracks with perfect precision during the musical.

“It’s pretty remarkable honestly, they’re a really inspiring group of young people,” Sholinder said.

With all the extra challenges, she expected a lot of students to just opt out of musical theatre this year. Instead, she had the highest turnout she’s ever had.

“There’s 75 kids, total, who have have all put effort into making this show happen and it just goes to show how committed they all are.”

Urinetown will be streamed online at 7 p.m. from May 19 to 22 and tickets can be found at https://bit.ly/3tQ1DTK.

Do you have a story tip? Email: jake.romphf@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
10-year-old Island girl makes Colourful arrival on international songwriting stage

Just Posted

Sidney resident Ken White, standing in front of the proposed site for a 23-metre-tall warehouse on lands governed by the Victoria Airport Authority, says he is concerned about the potential of the warehouse to create additional congestion, but reserves final judgment about the appearance until learning more. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Neighbours stunned by massive warehouse proposed near Victoria airport

Jahn Place resident Ron Creelman says it ‘sucks’ and plans to move

Saidi Mader (wearing white) and other Victoria High School students rehearse for their Urinetown musical that will from May 19 to 22. (Photo courtesy of Victoria High School)
Victoria High flushing theatre conventions with Urinetown musical

The humorous show streams online May 19 to 22

Working at the Legislature control room is Simon de Laat’s current job and requires a great deal of technical know-how. (Photo by Ian Battle)
Audio-visual mastery has put Island man on the front lines of politics and pop culture

DeLaat’s resume includes Super Mario, the B.C. Legislature, David Suzuki and international hockey

Advocates working to secure the purchase of the Kings Road greenspace in Saanich have been granted a one-year fundraising extension to raise the required $2.75 million. (Image via Mayor’s Standing Committee on Fundraising for Kings Road Community Nature Green Space presentation)
Saanich extends deadline for Kings Park fundraiser, holds off on contributing $1.75 million

District to call on Oak Bay, Victoria to contribute to establishing sub-regional park

Victoria police recovered this paddle board near Esquimalt Gorge Park and are looking for its owner. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Without a paddle (board)?

Victoria police looking for paddle board’s owner after it was recovered from Esquimalt Gorge Park

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

Michael Handley and his field assistant Alice take a look at the new issue of Canadian Geographic. Handley’s picture of a cougar won a reader vote to be on the cover. Photo: Submitted
‘An amazing encounter’: Kootenay photographer’s intimate hours with a cougar

Michael Handley’s picture is on the cover of Canadian Geographic

Abbotsford councillor Brenda Falk has joined the End the Lockdowns caucus, a group of politicians from across the country that believe the lockdowns placed on citizens by the government are worse than the COVID-19 virus. (File photo)
Lockdowns more harmful than COVID-19, claims B.C. councillor on hospital board

Coun. Brenda Falk has joined End the Lockdowns caucus, believes lockdowns long-term are worse than the virus

Jevon Holland celebrates after sacking Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan during the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez
B.C.’s Jevon Holland drafted by Miami Dolphins, 1st Canadian player chosen in NFL draft

Holland, the 1st Canadian chosen, was the 4th pick of the 2nd round. Two more Canadians were drafted in the 3rd round.

People watch a train go by during the 17th annual Mount Cheam Lions Train and Hobby Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 18, 2014. Saturday, May 8 is Train Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 2 to 8

Train Day, Lumpy Rug Day, and No Pants Day are are all coming up this week

In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. May has also earned his PhD. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of May

How many of these May-related questions can you answer?

Most Read