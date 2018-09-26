Madeleine Godfrey just competed in the Miss Canada Global Pageant and won the title of Miss British Columbia Globe. (File contributed/Cari Godfrey)

Victoria local wins regional title in Miss Canada Globe Pageant

Madeleine Godfrey won the title of Miss British Columbia Globe

A Victoria youth took the stage at a national pageant for the first time and came home with a regional win, with a crown to prove it.

Seventeen-year-old Stelly’s Secondary School graduate, Madeleine Godfrey, competed at the Miss Canada Global Pageant this August, and won the title of Miss British Columbia Globe.

“I went into it very blind, I didn’t know what to expect,” Godfrey said, adding that a friend of hers convinced her to apply, and she was surprised when she got in.

“I went to the Toronto and for the first week we did confidence training, walk training, and interview training,” Godfrey explained. “By the end of week we competed in regionals for your province or area within your province. After you do swimsuit, evening gown and runway you get crowned, and then I was crowned Miss BC Globe.”

WATCH: Miss BC 2018 crowned in Fort Langley

Godfrey said she was stunned, but didn’t have too much time to celebrate because in the second week competitors went for the Miss Canada Globe title.

“Competition got a little more fierce then, some girls weren’t as nice as the first week,” Godfrey said, adding there were minor competitions in between the shows that could fast track competitors and secure them spots in the top eight contenders, such as Miss Salsa Dancer and Miss Karaoke. “Girls dressed perfectly those nights, their hair was flawless. They really wanted to win and it was a different dynamic with more pressure.”

Godfrey placed in the top eight category, but did not take home the main prize. Still, Godfrey said she loved the experience.

READ MORE: Esquimalt resident crowned Mrs. Vancouver Island

“It was probably the best 12 days of my life, I learned so much and made lifelong friends,” she gushed. “My confidence has gone through the roof, because they train you. It was also a great production, because it doesn’t matter body size, body type, you just go on stage and own it, it was great to see the diversity.”

Godfrey is now studying pre-social work and would like to pursue elementary school education, but hopes to head to more competitions in the future.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Just Posted

Discipline ruling upheld for ex-Victoria police chief Frank Elsner

Former police chief found to have committed eight acts of misconduct

Final cost for Saanich homeless camp approaches $1 million

It is uncertain what impact the camp will have on 2019 tax rates

Motorcyclist seriously injured in early morning crash on Gorge Road

Incident happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday

B.C. Building Trades program to boost skilled labour in the province

Housing affordabililty not significant contributor to lack of workers, better inclusion of women, Indigenous people necessary

Saanich resident attends unveiling of Indigenous Sports Gallery at B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Softball player, Reginald Underwood, said it was a very ‘proud moment’

VIDEO: Oak Bay first responders to face off against students in charity hockey game

2nd Annual Cops for Cancer McLean Hockey Game comes to Oak Bay Rec Sept. 27

Hairy mission: Canadian military eases restrictions on beards in uniform

The move is effective immediately and hopes to modernize the military for the 21st century

BREAKING: River recuse underway near Port Alberni

Port Alberni emergency crews are on scene at the Sproat River where… Continue reading

How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Elections BC is set to send out mail-in ballots from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 on electoral reform

Scientists spot endangered whale not seen in Canadian waters for decades

The sei whale, one of the fastest marine mammals in the world, is part of the same family as blue and fin whales

B.C. rent increases capped to inflation, 2.5% for 2019

Landlords have to apply to exceed cap for renovations, repairs

Ferry sailings cancelled due to man overboard at Horseshoe Bay

Incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday

Take 2: NEB wants to hear your thoughts on Trans Mountain pipeline

Regulator restarts consultation process after court slammed its report in major ruling for project

Trudeau says Trump told him not to worry about tariffs if NAFTA gets renegotiated

Ambassaor says Ottawa won’t sign if Canada subjected to U.S. tariffs under guise of national security

Most Read