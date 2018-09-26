Victoria local wins regional title in Miss Canada Globe Pageant

Madeleine Godfrey just competed in the Miss Canada Global Pageant and won the title of Miss British Columbia Globe. (File contributed/Cari Godfrey)

A Victoria youth took the stage at a national pageant for the first time and came home with a regional win, with a crown to prove it.

Seventeen-year-old Stelly’s Secondary School graduate, Madeleine Godfrey, competed at the Miss Canada Global Pageant this August, and won the title of Miss British Columbia Globe.

“I went into it very blind, I didn’t know what to expect,” Godfrey said, adding that a friend of hers convinced her to apply, and she was surprised when she got in.

“I went to the Toronto and for the first week we did confidence training, walk training, and interview training,” Godfrey explained. “By the end of week we competed in regionals for your province or area within your province. After you do swimsuit, evening gown and runway you get crowned, and then I was crowned Miss BC Globe.”

Godfrey said she was stunned, but didn’t have too much time to celebrate because in the second week competitors went for the Miss Canada Globe title.

“Competition got a little more fierce then, some girls weren’t as nice as the first week,” Godfrey said, adding there were minor competitions in between the shows that could fast track competitors and secure them spots in the top eight contenders, such as Miss Salsa Dancer and Miss Karaoke. “Girls dressed perfectly those nights, their hair was flawless. They really wanted to win and it was a different dynamic with more pressure.”

Godfrey placed in the top eight category, but did not take home the main prize. Still, Godfrey said she loved the experience.

“It was probably the best 12 days of my life, I learned so much and made lifelong friends,” she gushed. “My confidence has gone through the roof, because they train you. It was also a great production, because it doesn’t matter body size, body type, you just go on stage and own it, it was great to see the diversity.”

Godfrey is now studying pre-social work and would like to pursue elementary school education, but hopes to head to more competitions in the future.

