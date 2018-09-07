Victoria Music Hall of Famers share the blues for 40th anniversary

Uncle Wiggly’s Hot Shoes Blues Band is throwing a blues bash to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

“It is unbelievable that it has been 40 years since we started the band,” says lead vocalist Hank Leonhardt, also known as Uncle Wiggly. “Time sure does fly when you are having fun.”

With a career that began in 1978 at the University of Victoria’s Sub Pub, the band was heavily embedded in the live music, independent recording and producing scene in Victoria in the 80’s. They become RCA Recording Artists and were inducted into the Victoria Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

Their upbeat brand of original blues led them to share stages with the likes of Muddy Waters, Joe Cocker, James Cotton, Koko Taylor and Paul Butterfield.

They released a new CD in 2015 called “Still Burnin it Up” and have recently played at the Island Folkfest, Vancouver Island Blues Bash and in 2014 they won the right to represent BC at the International Blues Challenge, travelling to Memphis in January of 2015 to compete.

The 40th anniversary event planned for the evening of Sept. 21 and held at the Upstairs Lounge in Oak Bay, will feature the 6 members of the original band for the first set and then the current line up for the second set.

Uncle Wiggly’s Hot Shoes Blues Band performs Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6 for dinner) in Oak Bay Recreation’s Upstairs Lounge, 1975 Bee St. Tickets are $20 in advance at Ivy’s Bookshop and Oak Bay Recreation or online at beaconridgeproductions.com. Tickets are $25 at the door. Get a taste of the band at unclewigglyshotshoesbluesband.com.