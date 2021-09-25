Natasha Pashchenko is ensemble director for the Victoria Guitar Society. (James Austin photo)

Victoria musicians bring romantic German, Bohemian works of early 20th century to life

Forgotten Romantic – the Music of Rudolf Leberl is Oct. 16 in Oak Bay and live online

A Canadian premiere of guitar and ensemble music of Bohemian Rudolf Leberl fills the air of an Oak Bay church next month.

The Victoria Guitar Society presents a program featuring poetic German and Bohemian works of early 20th century romanticism and folk nationalism. Forgotten Romantic – the Music of Rudolf Leberl features classical guitarist Alexander Dunn, joined by Anna Cal (piano), Phillip Manning (violin), Guyonne Le Louarn (viola), and Anne Grimm (voice) with surprise opening guests.

RELATED: Greater Victoria classical guitar ensemble thrives, learns, looks for more musicians

Leberl, born in 1884, died in 1952 both destitute and blind. During his life, Leberl worked in the Czech Republic and Bavaria, producing more than 1,500 works for guitar which are only now receiving recognition. His entire output includes 30 large solo cycles for guitar as well as works for orchestra, strings, winds, piano and chamber music. Leberl suffered from the socio-political devastation following First and Second World Wars. His works were salvaged by former students.

The Victoria Guitar Society offers two viewing options for patrons – live venue with reduced capacity, physical distancing and expectation of mask wearing when not seated, or online streaming.

Forgotten Romantic – the Music of Rudolf Leberl is at St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church, 1701 Elgin Rd. on Oct. 16 from 3:30-5 p.m.

Visit victoriaguitarsociety.ca for tickets.

