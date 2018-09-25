Victoria portrait photographer receives multiple merit awards at international competition

Victoria photographer Regina Akhankina is a Portrait Master.

A panel of master photographers judged the best works submitted by professional photographers from all over the world and Akhankina earned eight merit awards in the Portrait Masters competition.

In addition to demonstrating the makers’ ability to make outstanding images for their clientele, merit awards in Creative portraits category clearly demonstrate the exceptional skill and quality that artists bring to the medium of photography.

The Portrait Masters Competition awards is international educational platform and convention in the United States for professional photographers, the main focus of the competition is a portrait genre. The 2018 fall competition included more than 7,000 images in eight different categories submitted by photographers from all over the world.