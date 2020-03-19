Victoria Quarantunes playlist encourages support for struggling artists

Victoria Quarantunes is the name of the Spotify playlist that Canoe Brewpub has made in reaction to their live music nights and restaurant being shut down in response to COVID-19 fears. (Spotify)

A Victoria brewpub has substituted its live music nights with performances that live on through a unique playlist.

Victoria Quarantunes is the name of the hand-compiled Spotify playlist by employees at Canoe Brewpub, now closed in response to the provincial health officer’s advisory to shut down restaurants and pubs amid COVID-19 fears on March 17.

“[It’s] a playlist featuring local musicians based in Victoria, BC so that we can support them financially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” states the description of the playlist. “Consider donating to the musicians and buying their merch as all live shows and gigs have been cancelled.”

Some Victoria artists in the playlist include Jesse Roper and Carmanah, featured artists set to play the newly announced ‘Crown of Sound’ music festival at Westhills Stadium in June. Officials have yet to cancel the event, as groupings of 50 or more people have been banned.

The playlist has already amassed 87 songs from several artists around the Greater Victoria region as of March 18.

