Victoria readies its free outdoor concerts with call for artists

Applications are due Jan. 15 for musicians and community programmers

All musicians and community programmers are invited by the City of Victoria to apply for the community programmer roster submissions.

The pre-qualified local musicians and community programmers are paid by the City and provide free outdoor concerts and activities at Centennial Square and Beacon Hill Park.

Applications are online, and must include links to samples of work by Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Preference will be given to those based in the Capital Region.

Musician submissions are judged on broad appeal, technical expertise and talent. Community programmer submissions will be assessed on the quality and creativity of the activity proposed, and the applicant’s track record in delivering similar, successful programs to the community.

READ ALSO: Victoria resident faces discrimination from BC Transit since transitioning to a wheelchair

READ ALSO: Single dad reaches out to Greater Victoria community to help kids celebrate Christmas

hr width=“75%”>

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Just Posted

Vancouver Island makes CNN list of top travel destinations for 2020

Natural beauty and ‘small, artsy towns’ said to draw visitors to the Island

Ferries filling up Saturday after evening of stormy weather in Victoria

11 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen was 100 per cent full

UPDATED: Saanich fire crews quickly contain ‘challenging’ morning fire on Douglas Street

No injuries have been reported, building was unoccupied

New report suggests first-time homebuyers on Vancouver Island need help from parents

All responding notaries on Vancouver Island say first-time homebuyers needed help for down payment

Cool Aid seeks warm gear for region’s vulnerable

Coats, gloves, hats and more can be dropped off until Jan. 7

VIDEO: Tips to stay safe around downed, damaged power lines

‘Always treat the line as though it’s still energized,’ advises BC Hydro

Iranians mourn military general as region braces for revenge

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed early Friday

Thousands in southern B.C. without power in aftermath of winter storm

Majority of power outages impacting Shuswap region

No winning ticket in record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket in B.C. did win a portion of a Maxmillion prize

From Bono to Yoda and Frodo to Snickers, Island community has plenty of fun names for pooches

Parksville-area dog owners get creative

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

Person of interest in Nanaimo teen’s murder case arrested on unrelated charge

RCMP won’t say why Steven Michael Bacon was recently arrested or where he is being held

Most Read