Victoria singers ‘flash mob’ Aretha Franklin song ahead of tribute show

Expect to see the five women sing Monday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. at The Bay Centre

Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin was among the beloved artists who died in 2018. (Courtesy photo)

Five of Victoria’s star female performers present a sample of the impending Aretha Franklin Tribute Show during an impromptu “flash mob” style performance on Monday.

Maureen Washington, Maria Manna, Susanna Adams, Shanna Dance and Stephanie Greaves plan to perform one of Franklin’s best known songs, Respect.

The Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert is Jan. 18, 2020 at the Alix Goolden Hall. The five vocalists are backed by a band featuring Karel Roessingh, Damian Graham, Peter Dowse, Kelly Fawcett, Barrie Sorensen, Miguelito Valdez and Jeff Agopsowicz.

The “flash mob” performance is Monday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. in the lower level of The Bay Centre in Victoria.

