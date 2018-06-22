(Don Descoteau/VICTORIA NEWS)

Victoria Ska and Reggae Fest fills harbour with music

Music festival wraps with free party Sunday at Ship Point

The 19th annual Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival welcomes the world with a staggeringly diverse lineup full of the finest grooves and rhythms from around the globe.

Making their festival debut tonight (June 22) is legendary Los Angeles outfit Ozomatli featuring Chali 2na, with one of the most engaging live shows festival goers will likely to see. Other highlights include Victoria’s own Phonosonics, with a super soulful rocksteady vibe, and a tribute to No Doubt featuring Doubtless in the Capital Ballroom.

After close to a decade away, icons of modern ska The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, return to the Victoria Ska & Reggae Fest stage Saturday, June 23.

Victoria Ska & Reggae Fest XIX free wrap show is Sunday, June 24 featuring Kingpins, The Resignators, Parahyba Ska Jazz Foundation, Fredy V. & The Foundation, FoOlish , Rebel Selector at Ship Point at the Inner Harbour from 2 to 10 p.m.

For the full schedule and ticket information, visit victoriaskafest.ca.

 

