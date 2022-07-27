Victoria Summer Music Festival opens Thursday at UVic recital hall

The Viano String Quartet is playing the opening concert for this year’s Victoria Summer Music Festival, which kicks off July 28. (Courtesy Viano String Quartet)

The Victoria Summer Music Festival is kicking off three weeks of classical music Thursday (July 28).

The opening concert at the University of Victoria’s Phillip T. Young Recital Hall features the award-winning Viano String Quartet in their Greater Victoria debut, performing pieces by Beethoven, Whittall and Debussy.

Ian Alexander is returning to host the festival’s pre-concert chats, which start at 7:15 p.m., with concerts starting at 7:30.

Week 1 of the festival continues Saturday (July 30) as the Viano String Quartet is joined by Victoria’s own Voces Intimae, performing the work of Shaw, Prokofiev and Mendelssohn.

Week 2 kicks off Aug. 2 with Voces Intimae performing Sibelius and Grieg, followed by an Aug. 4 performance by Cameron Crozman on cello and Meagan Milatz on piano, performing works by Popper, Brahms, Bell, De Falla and Fazil Say.

The final week sees the Dover Quartet perform works by Mozart, Shostakovich and Ravel on Aug. 8. The quartet are joined by Arthur Rowe on piano for the festival finale on Aug. 9 which features pieces by Still, Haydn and Dvorak.

Mask use is strongly recommended for attendees. In order to increase COVID safety, the festival has decided not to offer refreshments during intermission.

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.ca.

READ MORE: Astrocolor completes lineup for Colwood’s Eats and Beats Beach Party

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Classical musicmusic festivalsVictoria