Internationally accalimed violinist Stefan Jackiw joins the Victoria Symphony for their performance of Concerto for Violin by Felix Mendelssohn during their Oct. 5-6 concerts at the Farquhar Auditorium. Photo by Sophie Zhai

VICTORIA SYMPHONY: Classical masterpieces help welcome autumn

Virtuoso violinist, pianist to perform triumphant works by Mendelssohn, Beethoven

The Victoria Symphony welcomes autumn in October with a series of concerts tackling some of the most well-known and revered names in classical music.

First, as a part of its Masterworks series, the Symphony welcomes American virtuoso violinist Stefan Jackiw and internationally renowned conductor Giordano Bellincampi for a showcase of the works of Felix Mendelssohn and Robert Schumann. Jackiw will be centre stage for Mendelssohn’s lyrical Concerto for Violin, and Bellincampi will bring the concert to a dramatic finale with Schumann’s Symphony No. 2 in C major.

This Masterworks concert will be performed twice, with an evening show Saturday, Oct. 5 followed by a Sunday matinee, both at the University of Victoria’s Farquhar Auditorium, where you’ll find the Symphony playing more often this season.

READ ALSO: Behind Bars: People’s Choice winner back for Art of the Cocktail

Later in the month, the Symphony’s Classics series turns its attention to the works of Joseph Haydn and Ludwig van Beethoven for a performance featuring Leeds International Piano Competition winner Eric Lu. Described as a “veritable poet of the keyboard,” the 20-year-old Lu makes his Victoria debut as he takes the stage for Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. Then, under the direction of Victoria-based conductor Giuseppe Pietraroia, the Symphony will perform Haydn’s popular work “The Clock.”

This matinee concert (2:30 p.m.) takes place Sunday, Oct. 20, also at the Farquhar.

For more information and tickets for both performances, visit victoriasymphony.ca.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hodgson serving Breakfast in America 40 years later
Next story
The Nose knows no bounds, tours to Southern California

Just Posted

The Nose knows no bounds, tours to Southern California

Oak Bay residents find familiar ‘Nose’ in Palm Desert

City of Victoria seeks next Youth Poet Laureate

Nominations for the 2020 position close Oct. 29

More than 1 million cycling trips made on Pandora bike lanes

The City of Victoria says the lanes see an average of 1,100 trips per day

Tour de Rock 2019 team raises more than $1.1 million for kids cancer research

Cops for Cancer team cycled 1,000 kilometres across Vancouver Island

Rickter Scale: Hair today, shine tomorrow

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

VIDEO: First Nations want to help the world replace coal with BC LNG

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative in Vancouver

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: What will you have for Thanksgiving dinner?

Patrons at Our Place enjoyed a hot Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday afternoon. Staff… Continue reading

‘I heard her scream’: Victim recalls friend fatally stabbed at Abbotsford high school

Gabriel Klein is on trial for the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer

No risk to public safety: Burnaby RCMP on why public not notified in SFU gun scare

A 19-year-old man was arrested, and a replica gun was found

Businessman sues Surrey councillor for questions raised about meeting with NDP minister

Bob Cheema alleges Jack Hundial’s comments ‘injured his character, credit, and reputation’

Phone in cupholder isn’t OK, B.C. public safety minister says

Cellphone ‘supposed to be mounted,’ not accessible while driving

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Island woman eliminated from Great Canadian Baking Show

Comox’s Nauta knew bread was going to be a challenge going into the contest

Most Read