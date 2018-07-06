Victoria Symphony offering sneak peek of Splash at free pancake breakfast

Victoria Symphony music director Maestro Christian Kluxen conducts during the annual Symphony Splash last year in the Inner Harbour. The event is set for Aug. 5 this year, following a series of mid-summer concerts around the region. Facebook

Fans of the Victoria Symphony will get a sneak peek at the 29th annual Symphony Splash at a free pancake breakfast and event launch Saturday (July 7) at Quality Foods in Eagle Creek Village in View Royal.

Beloved songs from popular movies then and now is the main theme for the Symphony’s program on Aug. 5 in the Inner Harbour, says music director Maestro Christian Kluxen.

“Music by John Williams, Korngold, Morricone and Max Steiner,” he said, listing off some of the composers. “But also music by older film composers like Nielsen, Wagner, Vaughan-Williams and not the least, music by Leonard Bernstein to celebrate his 100th birthday. This year’s Splash will be a blockbuster.”

Not only will attendees at this weekend’s event learn what’s in store for the concert and the day in front of the legislature, they’ll meet and listen to a performance by this year’s Splash Young Soloist, 17-year-old violist Danielle Tsao. Breakfast is served between 9 and 11 a.m., and the popular symphony instrument petting zoo will be available to allow budding musicians to try their hand at playing.

For more details about Symphony Splash, visit victoriasymphony.ca or call their box office at 250-385-6515.

