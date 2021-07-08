Victoria Symphony, Pacific Opera announce outdoor festival of music

A two-week outdoor music festival will run in the grounds of St. Ann’s Academy this summer, with performances from the Victoria Symphony, Pacific Opera Victoria and others. (Photo courtesy Victoria Symphony/Pacific Opera Victoria)

Get ready for a summer afternoon of lounging in luscious gardens and listening to captivating tunes, because the Victoria Symphony and Pacific Opera Victoria are inviting people to a two-week outdoor music festival.

From July 22 to 26 and July 29 to Aug. 2, the two groups will offer a variety of instrumental chamber music, opera arias, show tunes and family-friendly programs in the grounds of St. Ann’s Academy in Victoria. Two stages will run up to 12 programs daily, each approximately 45 minutes in length and requiring the purchase of a ticket.

But, scattered in between will be a variety of free 10-minute pop-up events, featuring Indigenous artists, young musicians and family-friendly performances. Even when the grounds seem quiet, QR codes throughout the park will allow people to enjoy personal music experiences.

More information on the price and schedule of paid performances can be found at victoriasymphony.ca and pacificopera.ca.

