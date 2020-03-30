Victoria vocalist Maria Manna reaches out to hard-hit Italy with special online song

Jazz singer to perform ‘Hymn to Freedom’ with Italian lyrics on Facebook at 2 p.m. Monday

Maria Manna will perform an Italian version of Hymn to Freedom, on a Facebook livestream March 30 at 2 p.m. from Hermann’s Jazz Club. (Photo by Kevin Light Photography)

The devastating effect on Italy of the COVID-19 pandemic has special significance to local jazz singer Maria Manna, given that she has more than 100 family members scattered around the European country.

To brighten their spirits, and those of Italian people here and around the world, Manna has composed Italian lyrics to Hymn to Freedom, a song written by Canadian jazz great Oscar Peterson. She will perform the updated song for a Facebook livestream Monday at 2 p.m. from Hermann’s Jazz Club, accompanied by pianist Ashley Wey and bassist Louis Rudner.

“I believe this will be watched by thousands of Italians around the world, especially in Italy,” Manna wrote on Monday morning.

As of Monday morning, Italy had suffered far more deaths than any other country from the virus, more than 11,500, and has more than 101,000 confirmed cases, second only behind the U.S., which had nearly 156,000 cases.

You can watch and listen to Manna’s performance at facebook.com/hermannsjazz/live.



