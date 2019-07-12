Victoria Weekender: What’s happening this weekend, June 12-14

Roller skate with puppies, check out a great local market and learn about an incredible historical figure.

Roller Disco Puppy Party

Can you imagine a better combination than roller skating and puppies? Roller Skate Victoria and the Victoria Humane Society have joined forces for a one-of-a-kind evening with seven puppies and a pair of roller skates at West Shore Parks and Recreation.

The Roller Disco Puppy Party is for all-ages and skill levels, with skates available to rent. There will be a puppy meet and greet station and a “Puppy Smooth Booth.” A portion of proceeds will benefit the Victoria Humane Society.

The puppy party is Saturday, July 13 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person at the door and skate rentals are $5. A family of four, with four skate rentals is $65.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page online.

Market in the Square

Summer markets in Victoria combine the best of all worlds. On Friday, July 12, head to the “iconic” Market Square, located between Pandora Avenue and Johnson Street, for a day of music, food and local goods.

Between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., check out local handmade vendors, great eats and drinks and live music from local musicians.

The evening market is one of only three left this summer, the next two on Aug. 16 and Aug. 30.

Actor and Activist Exhibit

An exhibit celebrating the life of Tsleil-Waututh Chief Dan George is on at the Sidney Museum until Sept. 30. Don’t miss your chance to learn more about the B.C. man whose work as an Indigenous rights advocate and career as an actor left a legacy of strength and influence.

The exhibit started on June 21 and runs until the end of September. The museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

