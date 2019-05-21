Jennica Lam, of Victoria, is vying for a spot as the next Maxim cover girl. (Photo courtesy of Jennica Lam/By Portrait Couture)

Victoria woman competing for role as Maxim cover model

Winning model gets featured spread in magazine, cash price

Jennica Lam isn’t a model. The Victoria resident works as an administrative clerk for the province. But when she heard about the Maxim Cover Girl Canada competition through Instagram, she decided, on a whim, to throw her name in.

Lam said the competition has helped her with self-confidence.(Photo courtesy of Jennica Lam/By Portrait Couture)

Thanks to public votes, she’s now in fifth place in the group competition stage – the last round before the finalists are announced.

The winner walks away with $10,000 and a feature spread in Maxim.

READ ALSO: B.C. model in running to appear on Maxim cover

READ ALSO: Victoria local wins regional title in Miss Canada Globe Pageant

But for Lam, who was born and raised in Victoria, the competition isn’t just about the prize. Growing up, she says she was teased for her appearance and her poor English.

“I struggle with self confidence, this is actually a really good confidence booster,” she said. “It’s really freeing and really fun…it’s very empowering for me.

You have to learn to love yourself the way you are.”

Lam said if she wins, she would use the money to help out her parents and put the rest towards travelling and tattoos.

You can vote for Lam online at maximcovergirl.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mamma Mia! poised to be biggest Chemainus Theatre show ever

Just Posted

Victoria woman competing for role as Maxim cover model

Winning model gets featured spread in magazine, cash price

VIDEO: Mama bear and two cubs caught on camera in Sooke

Bears spotted near Sooke Potholes

Father of Saanich murder victim Lindsay Buziak set to appear on Dr. Phil show Friday

Jeff Buziak says he has not seen the show and does not know what to expect

Premier John Horgan visits his old Saanich high school to announce rise in robot funding

Horgan, a Reynolds grad, used the occasion to play catch with the school’s robot

Keep a distance when fawning over baby deer, reminds conservation officer

West Shore conservation officer advises deer can forage on their own and don’t need human help

Brazen theft caught on tape in Victoria bicycle store

Worker chased down thief

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Christmas morning burglar sentenced on Vancouver Island

Justin Redmond Feusse, 20, sentenced to 240 days in jail for Dec. 25 break-and-enter

So, do you know ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’?

Ontario man searching for fellow he travelled with in Europe 50 years ago

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Most Read