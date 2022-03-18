Victoria’s Belfry Theatre winds up Spark Festival online with acts of faith

Natasha Mumba stars as Faith in acts of faith, by David Yee. The production is the second and final instalment in the Belfry Theatre’s Spark Festival and is available for viewing online only, March 18 to 20. (Photo by Dahlia Katz/Courtesy Belfry Theatre)

Round 2 of the Belfry Theatre’s Spark Festival 2022 hits the ‘net this weekend, with streamed digital showings of David Yee’s acts of faith.

The 75-minute Factory Theatre production, directed by Nina Lee Aquino, follows Faith (Natasha Mumba) from the African Copperbelt to the backwoods of Muskoka, and tells a story about the power of belief, the disillusionment of youth and the eternal struggle between good and evil.

At one point Faith is mistaken for a prophet and when a revered religious leader tries to cash in on her plight, she begins using her ‘gift’ to right wrongs and punish the wicked. Far from her homeland, Faith faces the ultimate test of her convictions in a final confrontation between sin and sainthood, morality and godliness.

The streamed show is available March 18 to 20. Once a ticket is booked, viewers can watch any time from 11 a.m. on the selected performance date, through the end of the run. Visit tickets.belfry.bc.ca to purchase.

The next live performance at the Belfry is Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, running March 29 to April 24 and streaming live April 12 to 17.

Written by Belfry favourite Hannah Moscovitch and directed by Belfry artistic director Michael Shamata, the production stars Vincent Gale as Jon, the professor and award-winning novelist, and Sara Canning as first-year student and big fan Annie. The story is billed as a “whip-smart exploration of power, truth and desire” as the characters do the dance to determine who controls the narrative and who is the hunter and the hunted.

For more information on Belfry shows visit belfry.bc.ca or call 250-385-6815.

