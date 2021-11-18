Victoria’s Blue Bridge Theatre Society puts Roxy up for sale

The Blue Bridge Theatre Society’s recent decision to sell the Roxy Theatre followed the Salvation Army’s listing of the Stan Hagen Centre for Families next door on Quadra Street. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

The Blue Bridge Theatre Society has put The Roxy Theatre, its home venue, up for sale.

“The Salvation Army’s listing of its neighbouring property (the Stan Hagen Centre) for sale offers BBTS a unique opportunity to not only maximize its investment in the property but to potentially partner with new ownership in the development of a new arts facility for the Quadra Village area,” explained society board president Evan Roberts in a press release.

The society is committed to completing its current 2021-22 season at its current venue and is exploring options for a future performance space, including staying at the Roxy under new ownership, said general manager Rebekah Johnson.

”Our 13-year-old society is eager to hear from all segments of the community on this exciting new development and encourage interested parties to share their thoughts by writing to us with their thoughts to “thefuture@bluebridgetheatre.ca,” she said.

Blue Bridge’s founding artistic director Brian Richmond added, “regardless of what we end up deciding in terms of our future performance venue, we look forward to offering top quality classic theatre to our community for many years to come.”

A public town hall meeting to discuss the various options open to Blue Bridge and the Roxy is planned for early 2022.

