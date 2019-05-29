VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says his doctors say he’s in “near remission” of advanced pancreatic cancer and his response to the treatment is “kind of mind-boggling.”

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy and the doctors have told him “they hadn’t seen this kind of positive results in their memory.” Trebek says some of the tumors have shrunk by more than 50 per cent.

Trebek announced his diagnosis in March, but said he intended to keep working. He said he planned to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.

The American Cancer Society estimates three per cent of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive five years after being diagnosed.

Trebek says he still has several more rounds of treatment to hopefully get into full remission.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Get your tickets for the Great Canadian Beer Festival

Just Posted

VicPD, Esquimalt Fire Department team up to rescue ducklings

A couple ducklings were saved after they’d fallen into a storm drain

Man charged in Brentwood Bay murder appears in court, tells judge ‘no worries’

Alan Charles Chapman still has no legal council

City of Victoria approves affordable housing project at former Tally-Ho Motel site

A development by Cool Aid will see 157 rental units, a daycare and more

Victoria artist makes jewelry out of breast milk

Sandra McMullen makes ‘DNA jewelry’ from breast milk, placenta, cremated ashes and more

Rickter Scale: Parking lots and sail pitches

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

Sooke dream home is one of the Hometown Heroes prizes

Lottery offers lavish prizes while helping hospitals

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Bank of Canada holds rate, says numbers reinforcing view slowdown was temporary

The central bank, as widely expected, kept its trend-setting rate at 1.75 per cent Wednesday

Air Canada ‘anticipating a normal day’ after system-wide outage resolved

Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case

Most Read