Carlow Rush and Jacksun Fryer have fun with the judges on World of Dance April 16. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Duncan-Nanaimo’s Funkanometry bow out of ‘World of Dance’ with ‘After Hours’ routine

Judges praised them as entertainers, and urged them to work a bit more on their dancing

Funkanometry — the hip hop duo of Duncan’s Carlow Rush and Nanaimo’s Jacksun Fryer — were eliminated from NBC TV’s World of Dance on April 16 after an impressive run.

The teenage dancers had held their own through the qualifier stage and then won their duel but the judges — Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough — decided they were over-matched Sunday night, giving them a combined score of only 91.3. Others in their category eliminated included Lauren Yakima (91.7), and Moving 4ward (90.3) while Julian and Charlize 93.0), Kayla Mak (93.7) and Ellia and Ava (95.3) moved on to the divisional finals.

For their final event, all the juniors were mentored by Lopez, who urged them to give her “a little bit more dynamics” when they came to their final number.

Fryer teased Rush about his obvious crush on JLo.

“I’m obsessed,” he said.

Their dance was to ‘After Hours: BTEK and the Blacksmiths’ and unlike anyone else, they first appeared behind the judges before taking the stage itself. As always, Funkanometry took the risk of presenting a humorous routine: it was their specialty and they’d pleased the judges with it in the past, so why not?

“You guys are kind of becoming a favourite of mine,” Ne-Yo said, adding, “You earn the funny,” in acknowledgement that not everyone can carry off a comedic routine.

Unfortunately, Hough was unimpressed, only scoring the duo at 88, and saying he thought their presentation was more about the costumes than the dancing.

World of Dance continues next week with the divisional finals in Junior, Junior Team, Upper, and Upper Team categories.

Previous story
Shakespeare Fest sees students from across B.C. ‘play on’ in Okanagan
Next story
Crooner classics past and present in spotlight, courtesy of Ken Lavigne

Just Posted

Oak Bay double murder trial enters second week

Defence continues to question police handling of crime scene

Highway 1 just south of Malahat Drive to see lane expansion

Langford stretch between Leigh Road and Westshore Parkway will see additional lane and median

Province announces more improvements for Highway 14

$85-million project made possible through federal funding support

UPDATED: Police investigating possible link between shooting and crash in Langford

One person in custody, another driver fled following crash on Kelly Road

Woman sentenced to time served, 3 years probation for Oak Bay arson

This comes after defendent spent 150 days in jail

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

VIDEO: Duncan-Nanaimo’s Funkanometry bow out of ‘World of Dance’ with ‘After Hours’ routine

Judges praised them as entertainers, and urged them to work a bit more on their dancing

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Most Read