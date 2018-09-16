VIDEO: Rifflandia has Victoria dancing in the streets

As the Rifftop Tent is coming to a close and the crowd migrates back to the main stage to see Current Swell and friends headline the final night of Rifflandia 2018, here is a look back at some of the sweet dance moves on display during the four-day music festival in Victoria, B.C.

There were 154 bands taking part in the festival, included Jessie Reyez, Daniel Caesar, Lights, Adventure Club and Bishop Briggs.