Ryan Reynolds on Fallon show

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to his brother, a B.C. teacher, with Jimmy Fallon

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and the Deadpool actor gave praise to his brother who works in Surrey

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds gave a shout-out to his brother, a Surrey-area teacher, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (May 5).

The show host brought up the subject of Teacher Appreciation Week during the televised interview.

“My brother Patrick, he teaches at Coyote Creek Elementary up in British Columbia, Canada – he teaches third- and fourth-graders,” Reynolds told Fallon. “He’s an awesome guy. He’s also an artist so he brings something special and magical to those kids each and every day, and I’m really proud of him, yeah.”

In a video posted to Youtube, the Vancouver-raised Reynolds also talks about his other brothers – one who is a RCMP officer on Vancouver Island, and another he describes as “a jack of all trades – they all sort of do really good stuff for their community.”

Earlier in the clip, Reynolds reveals the reason he and The Rock had trouble finishing filming for Netflix’s Red Notice, and also describes quarantine life with his Hollywood family.

In a second video posted to the show’s Youtube channel, Reynolds talks to Fallon about the fate of his sci-fi comedy Free Guy (about a background player in an open-world video game), how Deadpool might fit into Marvel, and his donations to Canadian food banks and Feeding America.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

Just Posted

Saanich woman loses $400 to Facebook puppy scam

Woman sends deposits for non-existent English retriever puppy

Real estate sales in Greater Victoria drop almost 60 per cent in April

Blame dropped on COVID-19 pandemic with insiders disagreeing over pace of recovery

Firefighter offers fire prevention tips after five Victoria blazes in less than a week

Most importantly, says deputy chief Chris Royel, have a smoke detector

Victoria police seize colourful drugs, cash, guns, stolen items from Quadra residence

Search is on for Victoria man and woman in relation to the crimes

Bulk water filling station opens at Otter Point

New facility will have ‘positive impact’ in the area, says CRD director

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

POLL: Have you taken up a new hobby or project during the COVID-19 outbreak?

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many changes to… Continue reading

COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Provinces and territories will determine which workers will receive a wage top-up

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to his brother, a B.C. teacher, with Jimmy Fallon

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and the Deadpool actor gave praise to his brother who works in Surrey

Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

Lauren Spencer-Smith reached Top 20, made lifelong friendships and improved her skills

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Dutch liberation commemorated at Duncan cenotaph

Canadian troops played integral role

Most Read