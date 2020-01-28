VIDEO: Saanich family competes on first season of ‘Family Feud Canada’

Charania family will face off against the Torres family from Hamilton, Ont.

A Saanich family is set to represent Vancouver Island when they appear on Family Feud Canada on Tuesday evening.

The game show was recently adapted for Canadian audiences. Each episode features two Canadian families battling against each other in the survey question format made popular by the American version of the game show hosted by Steve Harvey. The first episode hosted by Canadian comedian Gerry Dee aired on Dec. 16, 2019.

In the Jan. 28 episode, five members of the Charania family face off against the current champions – the Torres family from Hamilton, Ont. – for $10,000.

After auditioning in the fall of 2019, Rashna Charania, her adult children Zareen, Yasmeen and Jay and her son-in-law, Ryan Hinton, were invited to Toronto to tape the episode in early January.

Haji, Charania’s husband and well-known North Quadra Community Association president, didn’t join his family on the show. He stayed behind to babysit his grandkids because game shows aren’t his strong suit.

However, Charania, Zareen – a Saanich-based optometrist – and Hinton aren’t strangers to game shows. Haji said that all three have appeared on different episodes of Wheel of Fortune in 2009 and 2010. Each brought home some prize money.

Haji isn’t sure how his family did on Family Feud because they have been adamant about not revealing what happened until the episode airs. The Charanias have a watching party planned so that everyone is together when they see which family won.

The episode airs at 7:30 p.m. on CBC and can also be screened on the CBC Gem website.

