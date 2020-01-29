The Charania family was just 38 points shy of winning $10,000 on Family Feud Canada. (Family Feud Canada/CBC Gem)

VIDEO: Saanich family falls short of $10K payout on ‘Family Feud Canada’

The Charania family won $810, will get second chance to take home $10K

The Charania family didn’t win $10,000 on Family Feud Canada but they do get a second chance to play for the prize.

On Jan. 28, five members of the Saanich family appeared on episode 22 of the game show hosted by Canadian comedian Gerry Dee. Rashna Charania, her adult children Zareen, Yasmeen and Jay and her son-in-law, Ryan Hinton, faced-off against the Torres family from Hamilton, Ont.

Family Feud Canada, which premiered in December 2019, was adapted from the American game show hosted by Steve Harvey. Like the original show, contestants answer questions in an effort to match survey answers.

The episode featuring the Charanias aired Tuesday, but was filmed in Toronto in early January.

After several initial rounds of questions, the Charania and Torres families went into a “sudden death” round as neither side had 300 points. Zareen went up against contestant Darlene Torres to try and guess the top survey answer to Dee’s question.

He asked the two contestants to “name an animal that people use for transportation.”

Torres was first to hit the buzzer and guessed “dog” earning no points. Zareen then confidently guessed “horse” and her family cheered, knowing she’d answered correctly before Dee had even confirmed.

Zareen was awarded 78 points and ended the Torres family’s winning streak.

The Charanias then moved on to the $10,000 Fast Money round. Jay went backstage where he couldn’t see or hear the answers his brother-in-law Ryan provided to the final five questions.

Ryan had to try and guess the top survey answers in 20 seconds and then Jay came out to answer the same questions in 25 seconds.

The Charanias needed 200 points and while Ryan earned the family 126 points, Jay ran into trouble and earn zero points for three of his answers; for the section of the paper that people read first, he guessed crossword, for a cocktail made in a blender, he guessed Shirley Temple, and for the pet that’s the easiest to take care of, he guessed hamster.

The Charanias finished with 162 points so they didn’t take home the ultimate prize, but were awarded $5 per point and the chance to return in another episode to fight for $10,000 again.

The Jan. 28 episode can be viewed on the CBC Gem website.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tony-award winning musical comes to Oak Bay

Just Posted

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

Victoria advocates furious after another derelict boat sinks in Selkirk waterway

Advocates say a ‘quagmire’ of responsible agencies continue to pass the buck

UPDATE: Victoria Animal Control identifies woman who witnessed dog-on-dog attack

Incident took place in front of Save On Foods in Victoria on Dec. 22, 2019

Metchosin farmer frustrated over ‘nightmare’ of off-leash dogs near livestock

Violaine Mitchell loses three to five sheep every year to off-leash dogs

VIDEO: Saanich family falls short of $10K payout on ‘Family Feud Canada’

The Charania family won $810, will get second chance to take home $10K

VIDEO: Chinese Canadians warn against a repeat of the racism they faced during SARS

The new form of coronavirus has sickened nearly 6,000 people and killed 132 in China

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you concerned about the coronavirus?

The coronavirus which has sparked concern around the globe has now arrived… Continue reading

Vandals sever cables at Vancouver Island EV charging station

All five charging outlets at the Buckley Bay rest stop have been damaged

Canada captain Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

B.C. introduces new complaint process in bid to increase trust in ICBC

David Eby says a lot of British Columbians just don’t trust the auto insurer

John Horgan calls for end to ‘high-grading’ B.C. forests

Premier speaks to resource industry forum in Prince George

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Most Read