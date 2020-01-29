VIDEO: Saanich family falls short of $10K payout on ‘Family Feud Canada’

The Charania family won $810, will get second chance to take home $10K

The Charania family didn’t win $10,000 on Family Feud Canada but they do get a second chance to play for the prize.

On Jan. 28, five members of the Saanich family appeared on episode 22 of the game show hosted by Canadian comedian Gerry Dee. Rashna Charania, her adult children Zareen, Yasmeen and Jay and her son-in-law, Ryan Hinton, faced-off against the Torres family from Hamilton, Ont.

Family Feud Canada, which premiered in December 2019, was adapted from the American game show hosted by Steve Harvey. Like the original show, contestants answer questions in an effort to match survey answers.

The episode featuring the Charanias aired Tuesday, but was filmed in Toronto in early January.

After several initial rounds of questions, the Charania and Torres families went into a “sudden death” round as neither side had 300 points. Zareen went up against contestant Darlene Torres to try and guess the top survey answer to Dee’s question.

He asked the two contestants to “name an animal that people use for transportation.”

Torres was first to hit the buzzer and guessed “dog” earning no points. Zareen then confidently guessed “horse” and her family cheered, knowing she’d answered correctly before Dee had even confirmed.

Zareen was awarded 78 points and ended the Torres family’s winning streak.

The Charanias then moved on to the $10,000 Fast Money round. Jay went backstage where he couldn’t see or hear the answers his brother-in-law Ryan provided to the final five questions.

Ryan had to try and guess the top survey answers in 20 seconds and then Jay came out to answer the same questions in 25 seconds.

The Charanias needed 200 points and while Ryan earned the family 126 points, Jay ran into trouble and earn zero points for three of his answers; for the section of the paper that people read first, he guessed crossword, for a cocktail made in a blender, he guessed Shirley Temple, and for the pet that’s the easiest to take care of, he guessed hamster.

The Charanias finished with 162 points so they didn’t take home the ultimate prize, but were awarded $5 per point and the chance to return in another episode to fight for $10,000 again.

The Jan. 28 episode can be viewed on the CBC Gem website.

