VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Stan Lee’s official Twitter account shared a video this week of a candid moment with the Marvel Comics’ co-creator, talking about his fans.

“Sometimes, at night, when I’m sitting here, and I’m thinking, ‘Oh, what’s it all about?’” Lee says on the video. “And then I get a letter from a fan, or I read something, or I see something, or I remember something, and I realize, [I’m] so lucky to have fans.

“They make me feel so great … This business of fans, I think is terrific. And I love them all.”

Lee, the genius behind Marvel characters such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk, died Nov. 12 at the age of 95.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Christmas craft beer show coming to Victoria

Just Posted

U.S. mayor and dying dog’s roadtrip to Victoria goes viral

First vacation in three years came a month after blood cancer diagnosis

Team Canada to hold junior selection camp in Victoria

22 players from camp will make roster for 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship

No fines issued for Clean Air Bylaw in Greater Victoria

Smokers in some public places could be fined $100 in Capital Regional District

West Shore RCMP seizes more than $16,000 worth of drugs

Suspected cocaine, pills and cash seized from a Greater Victoria home

Victoria City Council directs staff to proceed with Central Park for new Crystal Pool location

Save-On-Foods Memorial parking lot still up for discussion as a location

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Deer carcasses don’t belong in green bins, says B.C. city

City of Nanaimo issues reminder to residents, saying fur isn’t compostable

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Have BC Ferry waits ever forced you to cancel your travel plans?

Many BC Ferry passengers heading out from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on… Continue reading

Firearms and cocaine seized from Vancouver Island residence

The file remains under investigation and charges are pending.

B.C. couple helping wildfire evacuees in northern California

A planned holiday has turned into a humanitarian effort for a Penticton couple

Dead whale discovered on B.C. shore

The whale was discovered Friday morning near the BC Ferries terminal

‘This is gangster,’ bait car thief declares on video

Footage from Abbotsford gains attention on social media

B.C. to offer gender-affirming surgeries for transgender people

Roughly 100 people in B.C. travel each year out of province for lower surgeries

Most Read