VIDEO: Symphony Splash brings seaside rhythm to 30th annual performance

Kayakers enjoyed front row seats to the 30th annual Symphony Splash in Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
Thousands came to Victoria’s Inner Harbour for the 30th annual Symphony Splash on Sunday, Aug. 4. Incredible floating performances were bolstered by a family-friendly beverage garden and a culinary corner boasting delicious local drinks and food. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
The Symphony Splash floating stage featured performances from the Victoria Symphony Orchestra, solo pianist Carey Wang, the Naden Band, the Canadian Scottish Regiment (Princess Mary’s) and more. (Jessica Williamson/Black Press Media)
Whether paddling, picnic-ing or lawn chair-ing, visitors to Victoria’s Inner Harbour Sunday enjoyed a day of pipes, pianos and orchestras during the 30th annual Victoria Symphony Splash.

Thirty years after the first time it first brought classical music to the floating stage, the Symphony Splash is as popular as ever and drew thousands to the front lawns of the B.C. legislature and Inner Harbour, with kayakers mooring their boats for front row views.

READ ALSO: Victoria Symphony celebrates 30 years of making a splash in the harbour

READ ALSO: Victoria Symphony gears up for 30th Symphony Splash Performance

Hosted the Victoria Symphony Society, the by-donation B.C. Day event included performances from the Naden Band, Victoria Symphony Orchestra, Canadian Scottish Regiment (Princess Mary’s) and award-winning young soloist Carey Wang.

The evening ended with fireworks and the playing of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

