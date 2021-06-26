Virtual escape room raising funds for Vancouver Island kids with cancer

One-hour slots in Victoria-themed room are available on July 8, 15 or 22

The Islands Kids Cancer Association is running a virtual Victoria-themed escape room throughout July to raise funds for its CARE 4 Kids Program. (Facebook/Island Kids Cancer Association)

Large group activities have been few and far between in the last year or so, but the Island Kids Cancer Association is hoping to change that.

On three dates in July, the association is offering Escape Van Isle, a virtual, Victoria-themed escape room and fundraiser. Participants will be led through a series of 10 puzzles they must solve with their team members.

Victoria landmarks will be featured throughout, including the butterfly sanctuary, downtown, the coastline and Chinatown.

“It can serve as a fun Friday lunch team-building activity, group get-together, or event to inspire a bit of friendly competition between colleagues,” association program coordinator Jamie Lee Hellard said in a release.

Each hour-long session can accommodate eight to 100 participants in teams of four or five. The association recommends a donation of $50 per team member, but noted that if cost is a limiting factor they can work something out.

The funds will go to the CARE 4 Kids Program, which provides support and community connections to Vancouver Island kids and their families battling cancer.

More information can be found at ikca.ca.

