The lead characters from Shrek the Musical will delight audience members of all ages in this Victoria Operatic Society production. It takes to the stage at the McPherson Playhouse May 3-12. Image courtesy VOS

VOS transforms the McPherson into a swamp for Shrek The Musical

Victoria Operatic Society’s musical theatre production appeals to all ages

From May 3 to 12, the McPherson Playhouse is home to everyone’s favourite ogre.

The Victoria Operatic Society spring show has Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona and the rest of the fairy-tale gang singing and dancing in the pop culture phenomenon Shrek The Musical. The family-friendly show features Morgan McLeod as the disgruntled ogre, Heidi Fox Lange as the princess, Dwayne Gordon as vertically-challenged tyrant Lord Farquaad and Dan Comeau as Donkey in this story that kids and adults alike know and love.

Beginning with William Steig’s 1990 book Shrek!, the fairy tale parody spawned four movies, spinoffs and millions of humorous Internet content. Like the movies, Shrek The Musical playfully satirizes fairy tales and their movies, with different productions sprinkling in references from such Broadway shows as Rent and Wicked.

READ ALSO: Local author wins gold medal for new book Fat Cats

Winner of the Best Costume Design Tony Award in 2009, as well as being nominated for Best Musical, Shrek The Musical hit production not long after the Dreamworks Studios film hit the big screen in 2001. Starting in 2002, writer David Lindsay-Abaire, Thoroughly Modern Millie lyricist Jeanine Tesori and Avenue Q creator Jason Moore previewed the first production in Seattle in 2008, which quickly moved to Broadway later that year.

After its run ended in 2010, the musical toured around the world, entertaining theatre-goers with its wisecracking story of friendship and acceptance.

Tickets for the VOS show start at $21.75. For more information on the company, check out vostheatre.ca and for tickets head over to rmts.bc.ca.

– Felicia Santarossa, contributor


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Celebrity chefs, glitter bars, makeup artists: How music fests sweeten VIP experiences

Just Posted

UPDATED: Eco warriors shut down Douglas Street at Fort Street in protest

Environmentalists to call on banks to divert investments into green infrastructure

Award-winning Victoria author recalls her former life as a sex trade worker in new memoir

Yasuko Thanh’s new book ‘Mistakes to Run With’ is her first non-fiction publication

Human Rights museum hosts Coast Salish artist’s Witness Blanket

Artwork heads to Winnipeg after five years on the road

BC Ferries sees one-sailing wait at Swartz Bay terminal

The noon ferry is sold-out, while afternoon sailings are over 70 per cent full

Canada Womens Rugby Sevens Team flies in to #YYJ after Japan triumph

The team jet in this afternoon where they will stop to sign autographs and pose for photos

Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Wealthy people have donated millions to effort to rebuild cathedral after devastating fire

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy

A tsunami is not expected.

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Man’s body found in popular Cowichan Valley hiking area

Police say death not suspicious after discovery in Stoney Hill area overlooking Saltspring Island

Multiple sailing waits as BC Ferries deals with Easter Monday traffic

89 extra sailings had been added to the long weekend schedule

Vancouver Island-based company provides glass alternatives to plastic straws

Enviro Glass Straws now producing more than 60,000 staws each year

Ex-mayor of northern village claims its drivers are overpaying ICBC $1,800 a year

Darcy Repen says data shows Telkwa households are being ripped off for car insurance

Most Read