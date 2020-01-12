Discover a wealth of wedding inspiration, not to mention prizes, giveaways and more, at the Modern Bride Show on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Victoria’s Crystal Gardens. (Facebook/ModernWeddingShow)

Want to plan the perfect wedding? Head over to the Modern Wedding Show on Sunday

Event from 11. a.m. until 3 p.m. at Victoria’s Crystal Gardens, entry $15

If you’re planning to tie the knot in 2020, get inspired and get planning at the Modern Wedding show Sunday till 4 p.m.

Filling Victoria’s Crystal Gardens from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the show features artistic and interactive displays, samples and various chances to win jaw-dropping prizes.

Last year, one lucky attendee left the show with a $15,000 wedding give-away and another with a $9,000 honeymoon vacation.

READ MORE: Start planning your dream wedding at the 2020 Modern Wedding Show

This “must-attend” event is the perfect glimpse into what brides, grooms, and wedding planners should set their eyes on when they plan to tie the knot. You can take a look the latest trends for gorgeous floral displays, inspiring tablescape displays and a cake extravaganza.

According to Modern Wedding organizers, attendees “should expect nothing less than chic, elegant, sophisticated inspiration.”

The Modern Wedding & Events’ Showcase is on Sunday, Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Victoria Conference Centre’s Crystal Garden (713 Douglas Street). Tickets are $15 and are available online at modernwedding.ca.

ALSO READ: Did you get engaged this Christmas? 10 reasons the Modern Wedding show should top your to-do list

