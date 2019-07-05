Katie Wright Dynamite showed off her hula hooping skills for a crowd gathered at Ship Point on Thursday evening during the 2019 Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival. The festival runs from July 3-7 and showcases dozens of performers from Canada and around the world. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

WATCH: Buskers delight crowds in downtown Victoria

Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival runs until July 7

The Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival has returned to city streets with fire, acrobatics, music and more.

The five-day festival started July 3 and runs until Sunday – showcasing local, national and international talent in Victoria’s downtown core with performances in Bastion Square, Market Square and Centennial Square.

Visitors can also enjoy a beer garden at Ship Point.

READ ALSO: Dozens of performances start today in Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival

The festival replaced the Victoria International Buskers Festival, which moved to Kamloops in 2018 after the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA) said there wasn’t enough space for the high volume of buskers the former festival brought to downtown Victoria.

READ ALSO: DVBA announces second buskers festival

READ ALSO: Victoria resident finds history of new busker festival distasteful

For more information and a detailed schedule or performances, check out the Downtown Victoria website.

Sven from Sweden was boosted on top of a microwave, on top of three flimsy-looking tables, where he spun a plate of meatballs on his head and juggled three toilet paper holders on Thursday evening at Bastion Square. “This is a Swedish tradition,” he joked to the enthralled crowd. ‘Sven’ is one of dozens of performers to delight crowds during the 2019 Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival this week. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ashes of late actress Margot Kidder return to Yellowknife, where she was born

Just Posted

Developers say Victoria’s affordable housing mandate will further drive rental housing crisis

Large-scale developers must make 20 per cent of projects affordable housing units

Caught on camera: Man charged in cell phone theft at West Shore court house

West Shore RCMP arrest and charge a man they call a prolific property crime offender

Former Camosun College instructor barred from practising after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

Saanich police issue drivers more than 100 tickets in one day

The Traffice Safety Unit focused on distracted driving and speeding across the city

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted Saanich toddler located in Europe three years later

It’s been three years since Lauren Etchells left Canada with 19-month-old Kaydance

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

West Vancouver cops tangle with 300 drunk youths on Canada Day

One officer was punched in the face. Two young people were arrested.

The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

POLL: Should there be more enforcement of helmet laws for cyclists?

You see them everywhere: cyclists riding across Greater Victoria’s streets and trails,… Continue reading

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign this summer

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Carjacking spree results in police pursuits, three arrests in southeastern B.C.

All three individuals face many criminal code charges

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

Most Read