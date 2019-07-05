WATCH: Buskers delight crowds in downtown Victoria

Katie Wright Dynamite showed off her hula hooping skills for a crowd gathered at Ship Point on Thursday evening during the 2019 Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival. The festival runs from July 3-7 and showcases dozens of performers from Canada and around the world. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

The Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival has returned to city streets with fire, acrobatics, music and more.

The five-day festival started July 3 and runs until Sunday – showcasing local, national and international talent in Victoria’s downtown core with performances in Bastion Square, Market Square and Centennial Square.

Visitors can also enjoy a beer garden at Ship Point.

The festival replaced the Victoria International Buskers Festival, which moved to Kamloops in 2018 after the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA) said there wasn’t enough space for the high volume of buskers the former festival brought to downtown Victoria.

For more information and a detailed schedule or performances, check out the Downtown Victoria website.

Sven from Sweden was boosted on top of a microwave, on top of three flimsy-looking tables, where he spun a plate of meatballs on his head and juggled three toilet paper holders on Thursday evening at Bastion Square. “This is a Swedish tradition,” he joked to the enthralled crowd. ‘Sven’ is one of dozens of performers to delight crowds during the 2019 Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival this week. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)



