WATCH: Exhibit of colourful ‘living life’ paintings kick off busy August at Coast Collective Gallery

Meet Zimbabwe-Australian artist Jonathan Madzinga on Aug. 2, solo exhibit ends Aug. 18

There’s a couple of very special events on tap in August at the Coast Collective Art Centre.

Until Aug. 18, the Colwood gallery hosts an exhibit of the unique and inspiring art created by Zimbabwe-born Australian artist Jonathan Madzinga. A former child prodigy who began painting at age 6 and became a resident artist at the National Gallery of Bulawayo, in his hometown, Madzinga has been showing in galleries since 2002, when he was just 17, and has exhibited his works around the world.

Described as an artist whose paintings “are about life and living, enjoying making people happy and sharing his culture,” Madzinga’s art has even transferred into a colourful clothing line.

For those who didn’t sign up in time for his two-day workshop Aug. 3-4 entitled Paint Like Madzinga! the public is encouraged to come by the gallery on Friday, Aug. 2 from 7-9 p.m. for a meet-the-artist reception.

To learn more about Madzinga and to view his online gallery and a list of his international exhibitions, visit madzinga.com/au.

READ ALSO: Artist Kathryn Fudge’s garden sculptures created from t-shirts

Meanwhile, Coast Collective is preparing to host the 3-D show Aug. 21 to Sept. 1.

The show celebrates art shapes we can see in three dimensions – and maybe touch? The call to artists was for any 3-D medium, so be prepared to see a little bit of everything in this exhibit.

You’ll be able to meet the artists during a reception from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.

Coast Collective is located at 103-318 Wale Rd. in Colwood. They are open Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on these or any other programs at the Collective, visit coastcollective.ca or call 250-391-5522.


