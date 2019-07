Residents enjoy the 32nd Annual TD Art Gallery Paint-In on Moss Street. (Photos by Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Residents enjoy the 32nd Annual TD Art Gallery Paint-In on Moss Street. (Photos by Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Residents enjoy the 32nd Annual TD Art Gallery Paint-In on Moss Street. (Photos by Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Residents enjoy the 32nd Annual TD Art Gallery Paint-In on Moss Street. (Photos by Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Residents enjoy the 32nd Annual TD Art Gallery Paint-In on Moss Street. (Photos by Jessica Williamson/News Staff) Residents enjoy the 32nd Annual TD Art Gallery Paint-In on Moss Street. (Photos by Jessica Williamson/News Staff)

More than 190 artists transformed Moss Street between Fort Street and Dallas Road for the 32nd Annual TD Art Gallery Paint-In on Saturday.

Filled with family-friendly activities, food trucks, music, and of course, lots of art, residents flocked to the area to take part.

