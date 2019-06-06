Photo Neal Dangerfield

WATCH THE VIDEO: Sonny and Cher reunite on Vancouver stage

Iconic performer, 73, tells older to women to “keep kicking ass”

Vancouver got to its feet May 30 to celebrate megastar Cher.

The iconic entertainer – Academy, Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe winner – performed for a sold-out crowd at the Rogers Arena 14 years after Living Proof, The Farewell, in 2005, was one of the highest grossing concert tours in history.

The show sparkled with all of Cher’s signatures – nine costume changes, elaborate sets, and daring a daring dance and acrobatic troupe.

In a poignant segment she sang two duets alongside videos featuring her one-time partner and husband Sonny Bono, saying it’s something she’s wanted to do for many years.

The 73-year-old also spoke directly to her female fans, telling young women to pursue their dreams and older women “to keep kicking ass.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Abstract Realism show in Sidney a hit, runs until Thursday

Just Posted

Government grants and donations allow Mustard Seed to purchase food distribution centre

The facility at 808 Viewfield Rd. processes 1.2 million pounds of donated produce every year

Sentencing adjourned for second time in first case of carfentanil trafficking in Victoria

Horst Francisco Schirmer is charged with five counts of trafficking

Students witness Saanich creek spill that kills a dozen fish

Camosun college students and their instructor were taking samples when spill happened

Victoria residents demonstrate to demand protection of B.C. old growth

Demonstrations start at noon at three Greater Victoria sites

City considers shifting plans at Topaz Park to install turf field at Vic High

Splitting design costs for two separate fields would save time and money, staff say

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Masked gunman robs Qualicum Beach store

June 5 robbery the second this week in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

Most Read