The Canadian College of Performing Arts opens their season with a production of Twelve Angry Jurors. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

WATCH: Twelve Angry Jurors puts a new spin on an old tale

Canadian College of Performing Arts opens season with reworked version of Reginald Rose teleplay

A predominantly female cast is putting a twist on the classic courtroom drama, 12 Angry Men as the Canadian College of Performing Arts opens their season with Twelve Angry Jurors, a reworked version of the Reginald Rose teleplay.

“I think it is very timely, to have a full cast of women, especially in a courtroom,” said third-year acting student Lara Hamburg.

Given the current climate of the #MeToo movement and its effects in powering the voices of women, Hamburg says the play’s message is especially important. “I think audiences will really be able to connect with it more.”

Twelve Angry Jurors plays Oct. 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 19-21 at 2 p.m. at the Canadian College of Performing Arts Performance Hall at 1701 Elgin Rd.

Tickets are $27.50 for adults, $23.50 for seniors and $18.50 for CCPA Alumni and can be purchased at ccpacanada.com or over the phone at 250-595-9970.


