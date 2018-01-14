Waterproof Canada 150 time capsule good until 2067

The lid is off, and the capsule is open.
On Thursday night Coun. Vicki Sanders made the long-awaited unveiling of the Saanich Canada 150 time capsule at the Arts Centre at Cedar Hill Rec. The larger canister will soon be encapsulated at the entrance to municipal hall.
It will be opened in 2067.
“Thank you everyone for submitting your ideas and taking part in Saanich’s 150 celebrations this year,” Sanders said.
#Grateful4Saanich on display at Cedar Hill art gallery https://t.co/oVlhuhgjk2 #saanich
— Saanich News (@saanichnews) January 6, 2018
For now, the public can visit the contents of the time capsule, which are on display at Cedar Hill Rec. until Jan. 22. Cards are available for the public to sign, with lots of room to describe what life is like in 2017 (or early 2018), to share with those who open the capsule.
The accumulated results of Saanich 150 committee’s summer efforts are currently on display at Cedar Hill, 17 poster boards signed by hundreds of Saanichites. The exhibit is called #Grateful4Saanich and was done in tandem with the time capsule launch.