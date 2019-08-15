Grammy-winning parody musician Weird Al Yankovic has created his own niche in the music industry over the decades. For his Aug. 21 show at Victoria’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, he’ll be accompanied by a string orchestra and backup singers. Facebook

Weird Al’s legendary stage show takes a stringy leap

Orchestra, backup singers and more accompany Weird Al Yankovic for Victoria arena show Aug. 21

Weird Al Yankovic is the biggest selling comedy recording artist in history. Since launching his 1983 recording debut, Weird Al has sold millions of records and won a handful of Grammy Awards.

On Aug. 21 he brings his biggest show ever to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. His current tour Strings Attached includes not only his original touring band of more than 35 years, but background singers, a huge video screen and for the first time, a full symphony orchestra. Weird Al will also use his usual array of props and costumes. The Strings Attached tour’s repertoire of classic, song-parody hits have garnered critical acclaim for the tasty orchestral accompaniment of up to 50 musicians.

READ ALSO: Unplowed Roads parody song destined to be a classic

Weird Al’s 2014 recording Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album to debut at number one on the Billboard chart. He has produced a pair of children’s books, appeared in numerous films and television shows, and his 1989-feature film, UHF remains a cult favourite. Toy companies have produced Weird Al action figures, and last year he got a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Yankovic’s singular silliness has made him rich and famous, and the 59-year old is taking his inspired song parodies to the next level with the Strings Attached tour. Don’t miss it!

Visit selectyourtickets.com for tickets or more information, or call 250-220-2600.

– Joseph Blake, Monday contributor


editor@mondaymag.com
