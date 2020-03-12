The Mechanical Botanicals, a Welsh-Canadian singing duo, will be featured performers at Highlands Coffee House, located at 1589 Millstream Rd. The event takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. (Facebook/The Mechanical Botanicals)

Welsh-Canadian singing duo to play at Highlands Coffee House event

Doors open this Saturday at 7 p.m.

A Welsh-Canadian songwriting duo will be giving their take on roots and pop music at an upcoming Highlands Coffee Music House on Saturday.

The Mechanical Botanicals features Lydia Hibbing and James Mannion, who have a self-described ‘chameleon-like’ style. They have dipped their toes into blues and cross the line into country time to time. The duo has been writing songs together since 2016 and released their debut EP, “Must Be You” in 2019.

The pair is based out of small town Tumbler Ridge, in north-eastern B.C. They’re lining up their second EP, “The Road” and already have plans for a third release featuring a full line-up of musicians later in 2020.

The Mechanical Botanicals has played at GrizFest, Dawson Creek Music Fest, various winter carnivals and local pubs in Tumbler Ridge.

Before the duo takes centre stage, there will be time for open mic and attendees are encouraged to bring their own instruments to share a song.

The event takes place Saturday, March 14 at Caleb Pike House, located at 1589 Millstream Rd. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30. Entrance is by donation, with a suggested amount of $7 per person, with children under 15 free.

