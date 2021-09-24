A wide variety of local potters’ ceramics will be available for purchase at the West Shore Parks and Recreation Pottery Sale Sept. 25. (Black Press Media file photo)

A wide variety of local potters’ ceramics will be available for purchase at the West Shore Parks and Recreation Pottery Sale Sept. 25. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore pottery sale encourages support of local artists

Outdoor event runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 in Langford

With cool, fall weather setting in, a new tea mug, casserole dish or Thanksgiving turkey platter may be in order.

Such items will likely be among a wide variety of local, handmade pottery being sold Saturday (Sept. 25) at the West Shore Parks and Recreation’s pottery sale.

People interested in supporting the local artists can head down to the Centennial Centre parking lot at 2805 Carlow Rd. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beyond custom ceramics, they’ll also find information on upcoming pottery programs if they’re inspired to take on the craft themselves.

Organizers say part of the proceeds from the sale will help fund new equipment at the pottery studio and ensure artists in the West Shore continue to thrive.

Cash is recommended and masks are appreciated.

READ ALSO: B.C. Culture Days find creative resilience in Sooke community

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Artist ExhibitWest Shore

Previous story
B.C. Culture Days find creative resilience in Sooke community

Just Posted

A Migration by local artist Claire Gaulin-Brown speaks to the different journey each person is on. It’s on display at 533 Admirals Rd. (Courtesy Esquimalt Community Arts Hub)
Muralists make mesmerizing marks on Esquimalt neighbourhoods

Lois Ainey, parish administrator for St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, is part of a team delivering food to individuals who are homeless, food insecure or both twice a week to locations around Sidney, including here at Iroquois Park. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney church making edible connections with homeless population

A wide variety of local potters’ ceramics will be available for purchase at the West Shore Parks and Recreation Pottery Sale Sept. 25. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore pottery sale encourages support of local artists

Starlight Stadium in Langford will host the opening game in Canada’s men’s 15s home-and-home series against Chile on Oct 2. Here Canada back Ben LaSage (in red) attempts to tackle U.S. centre Bryce Campbell during a Rugby World Cup 2023 qualification pathway match earlier this month. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Zalubowski)
Langford qualifier against Chile looms large in Canada’s Rugby World Cup hopes