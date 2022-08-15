Westshore Community Concert Band celebrates 20 years of music

The orchestra brings local musicians together to perform at nearby community events

Westshore Community Concert Band performing on Canada Day in 2015. Registration for the new season will take place Sept. 6 in the lower parking lot at The Forge Church in Colwood. (Contributed by Mike Dominy)

The Westshore Community Concert Band will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this September.

The orchestra brings musicians together from throughout the Greater Victoria area to perform at nearby community events.

Mike Dominy is the group’s conductor and founding member. He started his musical career with the Canadian Forces in 1972, and after a long military career is now an audio engineer at Royal Roads University.

“We take the community part of our name very seriously,” Dominy said.

The group has been involved with many events that benefit from musical support – Remembrance Day, fire hall openings, Christmas tree lightings and more – over the years.

ALSO READ: New festival coming to Langford sells out within days

The group is a mixed-skill orchestra with members ranging in age from their early 20s to over 80. Anyone is welcome to join if they have at least three years of playing experience.

Dominy loves seeing recent high school graduates join his group.

“Just because you’re not in high school band anymore, doesn’t mean you have to stop playing.”

Like most of the arts, COVID-19 affected the group’s numbers, with current membership sitting at 31 musicians, down from its peak of 45.

“The important thing is we’re always looking for new members, always encouraging people to come out and keep playing,” he said.

Registration for the new season will take place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the lower parking lot at the Forge Church, 2612 Sooke Rd., Colwood, with rehearsals resuming the following Tuesday.

More information can be found on their website at westshoreband.org.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ConcertsWest Shore