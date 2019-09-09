The Royal BC Museum is planning ahead for its next exhibits (Wiki Media)

Wildlife photography, orca exhibit coming soon to Victoria’s Royal BC Museum

A preview into upcoming exhibits at downtown Victoria’s museum

Victoria’s Royal B.C. Museum (RBCM) is still celebrating its current historic exhibit: Maya, The Great Jaguar Rises, but that doesn’t mean it’s not planning its upcoming features.

Beginning Feb. 14 to March 29 the museum will once again feature the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit, a local favourite.

READ MORE: The jaguar rises at the Royal BC Museum’s new Maya exhibition

The short-lived special will then be replaced by a much larger show– literally.

The next feature exhibit will be titled Orcas, and explore the importance of the southern resident killer whales and their declining population.

While most information is still under wraps, one preview can be seen it the RBCM’s recent request for proposal, which is looking for fabricators to create three life-sized orcas for the exhibit.

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years: a 9 meter-long likeness of the male orca, J1 (Ruffles), a 7 metre-long version of J-16 (Slick) and a 3.2 meter-long likeness of a calf, J-50 (Scarlett).

ALSO READ: Sick orca J50 declared dead by 1 group while scientists remain hopeful

A separate request for proposal from the museum is asking for an audio-visual specialist to help produce visual and digital services for the upcoming exhibit.

Orcas is set to open around May 2020.

Wildlife photography, orca exhibit coming soon to Victoria's Royal BC Museum

A preview into upcoming exhibits at downtown Victoria's museum

