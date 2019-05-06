Tickets for the Victoria show go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. available at www.selectyourtickets.com, by phone 250-220-7777 or at the at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Box Office. (www.worldofdance.com/wodlivetour)

World of Dance live tour comes to Victoria stage

Tour kicks off in Victoria on Friday Oct. 4 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

NBC’s smash hit series World of Dance comes to Victoria this fall during the Canadian leg of its third annual tour – The World of Dance Live Tour. This tour will be featuring the best dancers from across all genres incorporating both local and national talent, embarking on a multi-city tour that will bring the excitement and creativity straight from the television show to your town. The tour kicks off in Victoria on Friday Oct. 4 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Duncan-Nanaimo’s Funkanometry bow out of ‘World of Dance’ with ‘After Hours’ routine

The World of Dance Live Tour is a live interpretation of the TV show “World of Dance” NBC’s hit dance competition series.

“We are proud to have the World of Dance Live tour returning to Canada after our sold-out 2018 tour. Join us for a high energy spectacular show designed to get the audience engaged and on their feet,” said founder Dave Gonzalez in a news release.

The World of Dance Live Tour offers breathtaking dance skills which represent the spirit of originality, expression, and dedication. The tour consists of engaging and interactive 90-minute dance showcases which include the hottest stars from the television show as well as online dance icons. The first act announced is NBC World of Dance Season 3 Champions “The Kings” with more to be announced.

The first stop in Canada is at Victoria’s Save On Foods Memorial Centre on Oct. 4 before heading to Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Ottawa.

Tickets for the Victoria show go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. available at www.selectyourtickets.com, by phone 250-220-7777 or at the at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Box Office.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ballet Victoria goes dancing down the rabbit hole
Next story
Award offered, then rescinded for ‘American Pie’ singer

Just Posted

Downtown Victoria building failed two fire inspections before catching fire

The Plaza Hotel was scheduled for a May 8 follow-up inspection

Bottle Depots end soft plastic, styrofoam collection for recycling

Depot loses money on incentives for hard to recycle items

Bigg’s orcas in the Salish Sea point to shifting habitat of resident killer whales

Transient whales congregate in large numbers as residents head off-shore in search of salmon

United Way Overdose Prevention Expo comes to Victoria

Naloxone training will be available to anyone interested during May 8 event

One man missing in relation to downtown Victoria fire

The Victoria Fire Department and VicPD are looking for the building’s caretaker

‘Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea:’ HBO jokes after ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Provincial plan needed to address rural homeless camps: regional district

An encampment at Borden Creek dismantled last summer but regional district was not consulted

B.C. unions expect membership gains from labour code changes

NDP government still considering response to ‘gig economy’ trend

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

UPDATE: Murder charge laid in man’s weekend death in Duncan

27-year-old suspect arrested at scene

Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

B.C. couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Victim sought to hire woman for sex on New Year’s Day, 2018, but changed his mind

Should Judge Begbie statue be removed from B.C. courthouse square?

Two New Westminster councillors’ motion will be debated and voted on Monday at a council meeting

Most Read