World’s best guitar showcase returns to the Farquhar

Germany’s Gypsy Jazz legend Lulo Reinhardt is back as the host of International Guitar Night, which comes to the Farquhar Auditorium Jan. 21. (Photo submitted)

The University of Victoria will be one of the stops as International Guitar Night marks its 18th year of touring.

Germany’s Gypsy Jazz legend Lulo Reinhardt is back as the host of the Farquhar Auditorium show, set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, and will be joined by Calum Graham, a young Canadian contemporary sensation; Marek Pasieczny, Poland’s innovative classical composer/ performer, and award-winning American guitarist Michael Chapdelaine.

“We are thrilled to have International Guitar Night back at the Farquhar at UVic again this year” says Farquhar director Ian Case. “It’s an incredible night and the talent of each guitarist is astonishing. The rotating touring cast consistently deliver a show that features unique collaborations but also showcases each players’ individual talents. The Farquhar’s stage and acoustics are the perfect complement to this very popular concert series.”

Lulo has built on grand-uncle Django Reinhardt’s repertoire by introducing Latin rhythms and is one of the foremost authentic and distinctive musical voices in Gypsy music today. At just 24, Toronto’s Calum Graham has a two-handed style that has attracted millions of YouTube viewers. The fingerstyle guitarist and singer-songwriter has four critically acclaimed albums to his credit.

Poland’s Marek Pasieczny has performed and written for a variety of orchestras around the world and is considered one of the most respected contemporary composers writing for the guitar worldwide. Michael Chapdelaine of the U.S. is the only guitarist ever to win first prize in the world’s top competitions in both the Classical and Fingerstyle genres. He is currently professor of guitar at the University of New Mexico.

International Guitar Night is the world’s premier touring guitar festival, each show bringing together interesting and innovative acoustic guitarists to exchange musical ideas in a public forum. Each year, IGN founder Brian Gore invites a new cast of guitar luminaries from around the world for special concert tours highlighting the diversity of acoustic guitar music.

For the past three years, IGN has played to near capacity audiences so patrons are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment. Join us for a dynamic and engaging evening of solos, duets, and quartets highlighting the dexterity and diversity in the world of acoustic guitar.

Tickets are $38 and $28 for UVic students and alumni. For ticket information contact the University Centre Ticket Centre at 250-721-8480 or ticket@uvic.ca.

