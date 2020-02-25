Wu-Tang Clan and Canadian favourites to headline Cowichan’s Laketown Shakedown

Current Swell is just one of the Victoria groups at Laketown Shakedown 2020 at the end of June. (Shane Deringer photo)

Wu-Tang Clan, an American hip hop band that has been on the music scene for more than 25 years, earning praise as “the greatest rap group ever” is coming to the Cowichan Valley in June to headline Laketown Shakedown.

Formed in New York City in 1992 and originally composed of rapper-producer RZA and rappers GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Masta Killa, Wu-Tang Clan is regarded as one of the most influential hip hop groups of all time.

Wu-Tang Clan will headline the 2020 Laketown Shakedown Festival along with Ludacris, Third Eye Blind and Nelly on June 26 to 28.

The band’s 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), is considered one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time. Over the years, Wu-Tang Clan has released four gold and platinum studio albums. The group has introduced and launched the careers of a number of affiliated artists and groups, collectively known as the Wu-Tang Killa Bees.

In 2008, About ranked them “the No. 1 greatest hip hop group of all time” and Kris Ex of Rolling Stone called Wu-Tang Clan the best rap group ever.

The three day festival takes place at Laketown Ranch near Lake Cowichan, the site of the annual Sunfest country music festival.

Organizers of Laketown Shakedown say the 2020 edition follows the outstanding success of last year’s revised festival format that featured a diverse musical lineup that will delight music lovers of all ages.

Canadian content will be front and centre at Laketown Shakedown led by performances by A Tribe Called Red and Current Swell who will kick off the weekend on Friday.

A Tribe Called Red straddles a broad range of musical influences based in modern hip-hop, traditional pow wow drums and vocals, blended with edgy electronic music production styles. Currently made up of Bear Witness and 2oolman, A Tribe Called Red first got together in 2008 and over the last decade have become part of a vital new generation of artists making a cultural and social impact in Canada alongside a renewed Aboriginal rights movement called Idle No More.

A Tribe Called Red’s beginnings will always be rooted in the uplifting and inclusive Electric Pow Wow nights that were held at Ottawa’s Club Babylon. It drew an eclectic crowd of indigenous people which included First Nations people, Métis, Inuit, and 631 other nations mixed with music heads, social activists and anyone looking for a great party and a safe space to come together.

Electric Pow Wow formed the roots of what would become the DNA of the live A Tribe Called Red experience that has now toured the world.

Supported by Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia, Laketown Shakedown 2020 has been designed to appeal to all generations of music fans with a lineup of artists spanning from hip hop and dance, to rock, electronic, alternative and beyond.

Laketown Ranch is a world-class facility, featuring the largest permanent outdoor stage in Canada on a 172-acre site only minutes from Cowichan Lake. The 2020 Laketown Shakedown will host three days of live music across three stages in a spectacular setting, plus a festival village with food and other vendors, multiple full-service bars, a dynamic VIP area, flush toilets, and showers.

Camping, weekend passes, and single day tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 28 at www.laketownshakedown.com.

The complete lineup for Laketown Shakedown 2020 includes:

Friday, June 26

A Tribe Called Red

Current Swell

Moontricks

Neon Steve

Astrocolor

Vince Vaccaro

Bridal Party

DJ ANGER

Naturalist

Old Soul Rebel

Mt Doyle

Kimmortal

DJ Low

Nostic & Nicki

Stardawg

The Odd Neighbourhood

Saturday, June 27

Wu-Tang Clan

Nelly

Gramatik

White Reaper

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Shred Kelly

K+ Lab

Murge

Missy D

Neil James (Astrocolor)

The Katherines

Michaela Slinger

Sunday, June 28

Ludacris

Third Eye Blind

The Beaches

Haviah Mighty

Goldfish

Krafty Kuts

Scenic Route to Alaska

Father Funk

For Laketown Shakedown updates: Facebook: @LaketownShakedown; Instagram: @LaketownShakedown; Twitter: @LTShakedown

