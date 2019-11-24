Young performers put some PACE in the holiday season with annual Christmas revue

Musical showcase features a collection of favourite carols and songs from popular holiday movies

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

The annual SD 62 PACE Christmas show is a family tradition on the West Shore with a colourful reputation for serving up holiday magic for all ages.

Keeping PACE With Christmas, presented by the SD 62 Musical Theatre, is a fast-paced musical revue featuring a collection of favourite Christmas classics and carols, as well as songs from popular holiday movies including Elf, Frozen, Polar Express and The Grinch, said Sandra Webster-Worthy, artistic musical director for the PACE Musical Theatre Academy.

“It’s an awesome show this year that’s guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser,” she added. “Bring your little ones and pose for photos with Buddy the Elf, Frosty, Olaf, the Grinch and Kermit.”

Almost 400 PACE Musical Theatre Academy students are taking part in a show aimed at pleasing all ages, Webster-Worthy added.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

This year’s performances take place on Friday Dec. 6, Saturday, Dec. 7, Thursday, Dec. 12, Friday Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. There is a matinee scheduled as well on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Isabelle Reader Theatre in Spencer Middle School at 1026 Goldstream Ave.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. They can be purchased during rehearsal on Sundays from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the Isabelle Reader Theatre, or at Westshore Centre for Learning and Training at 814 Goldstream Ave. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also call 250-391-9002 to make reservations.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Documentarian Eva Orner on the ‘pre-#MeToo’ fall of the guru behind Bikram Yoga

Just Posted

Sooke youngster starts holiday season off on the right foot

Journey Middle School student filling 50 Christmas stockings for children in need

More than 100 purses filled with toiletries to be donated to Victoria’s most vulnerable women

Members of the Rotary Club of Victoria filled them with soap, deodorant, toothpaste and more

Young performers put some PACE in the holiday season with annual Christmas revue

Musical showcase features a collection of favourite carols and songs from popular holiday movies

Saanich council in final stages of permitting cannabis production

Cannabis production to be allowed on the Agricultural Land Reserve under specific conditions

VIDEO: Peers Victoria Resources Society unveils new building after radical renovation

HeroWork, hundreds of volunteers, helped transform the space

John Horgan touts accomplishments at B.C. NDP convention

Minimum wage will keep rising past $15 an hour, premier vows

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Kamloops Mountie sues RCMP over alleged long-term abuse

Lisa MacKenzie, says harassment began in 2006, after her marriage to another officer dissolved

Horvat scores winner in shootout as Canucks edge Caps 2-1

Markstrom makes 32 saves for Vancouver

Ontario man opens safe, pours soy sauce throughout business

Man allegedly broke into safe containing more than $2,000 and did $100,000 in damages

Young Abbotsford cancer survivor wins provincial award for fundraising

Air Canada Fan Flight recognizes courageous kids, brings them to meet local NHL teams

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Province argues in B.C. Supreme Court for smudging in schools, says it relates to curriculum

Hearing concludes in case regarding indigenous cultural practice in Vancouver Island classroom

2,000 workers impacted by Vancouver Island forestry management shutdown

Thousands of forestry workers in Coastal B.C. will be affected by ‘curtailment’

Most Read