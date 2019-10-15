Elections Canada workers said a polling station in White Rock, B.C., was busy all weekend. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Advance voter turnout up 25% for first two days: Elections Canada

Two million people voted Friday and Saturday

Preliminary data shows a 25 per cent increase in the number of advance votes cast in this fall’s federal election.

Elections Canada said two million people voted on Friday and Saturday, the first two days of advance polls. The agency said this was a 25 per cent jump compared to the first two days of advance voting in the 2015 election.

Workers at a White Rock polling station said Monday that it had been “very busy” all weekend long. Advance voting wrapped up Monday.

The federal election takes place Monday, Oct. 21.

READ MORE: Okanagan woman, 91, votes at advance polls despite broken hip, shoulder and wrist

VIDEO: Trudeau plays defence in Maritimes today while Scheer fights for seats in Quebec

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Meet Your Candidates: Victoria hopefuls outline the issues facing the riding and nation

Just Posted

Saanich staff recommend rejecting ALR exclusion of former Royal Oak golf course

Finial decision rest with Agricultural Land Commission

Water damage at G. R. Pearkes facility expected to cost an estimated $500,000

Flood repairs have begun at Saanich library, recreation centre

Greater Victoria records second-lowest unemployment rate in Canada in September

Victoria’s unemployment rate of 3.2 per cent below Quebec City’s three per cent

Bonfires allowed in Saanich for $10 but only on Halloween night

Residents can purchase permits at any Saanich fire station

Fairfield-Gonzales residents aim to establish senior care phone line

The Fairfield-Gonzales Village would allow seniors living alone to have a direct line to resources

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Dog killed in alleged hit and run, Goodlife Marathon takes over city and more

Advance voter turnout up 25% for first two days: Elections Canada

Two million people voted Friday and Saturday

Okanagan principals told to confiscate vaping products from students

Vaping is up 74 per cent in youth over the last two years, according to one Canadian study

‘Rather mild’ winter expected in B.C. this year

Northwestern B.C. will be the worst hit

Court action in Trail acid spills may take years

B.C. court case involves a number of defendants and a number of plaintiffs

In the news: Sprinting to the election finish line and anger amid Manitoba storms

First Nations residents forced to evacuate their Manitoba homes after a recent snowstorm

‘Save the kids!’ Dorian survivor tells the harrowing story of his Canadian wife’s death

Family held a funeral and placed Alishia Liolli’s remains in a niche at a cemetery in Windsor, Ont.

Okanagan woman, 91, votes at advance polls despite broken hip, shoulder and wrist

Angela Maynard has voted in almost every election during her lifetime

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years on B.C. central coast

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Most Read